Disciplinary news as verdicts reached on Leeds Rhinos yellow cards: 8 players charged by match review panel

Two Leeds Rhinos players were among nine sin-binned during the two days of action at Elland Road. The review panel have now studied every tackle in all six games and charged eight players, with six of those being suspended.

Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the findings and any appeals will be heard at a tribunal the same afternoon. In some cases, players have received a sterner punishment than others for a similar grade of charge. That is based on their previous record. Here’s who has been charged and some players who weren’t.