Disciplinary news as verdicts reached on Leeds Rhinos yellow cards: 8 players charged by match review panel

By Peter Smith
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 16:38 BST
The RFL’s match review panel has revealed its findings following Super League’s Magic Weekend.

Two Leeds Rhinos players were among nine sin-binned during the two days of action at Elland Road. The review panel have now studied every tackle in all six games and charged eight players, with six of those being suspended.

Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the findings and any appeals will be heard at a tribunal the same afternoon. In some cases, players have received a sterner punishment than others for a similar grade of charge. That is based on their previous record. Here’s who has been charged and some players who weren’t.

Here's the match review panel's verdicts after Magic Weekend.

Here's the match review panel's verdicts after Magic Weekend.

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): £250 fine.

2. Sam Luckley (Hull FC)

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): one-match penalty notice.

3. Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade C dangerous contact (following sin-binning): one-match penalty notice.

4. Denive Balmforth (Hull FC)

Grade C dangerous contact (following sin-binning): one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on kicker): £250 fine.

5. Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils)

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on kicker): £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on kicker): one-match penalty notice.

6. Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils)

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on kicker): one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

