Disciplinary news as verdicts reached on Leeds Rhinos yellow cards: 8 players charged by match review panel

Two Leeds Rhinos players were among nine sin-binned during the two days of action at Elland Road. The review panel have now studied every tackle in all six games and charged eight players, with six of those being suspended.
Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the findings and any appeals will be heard at a tribunal the same afternoon. In some cases, players have received a sterner punishment than others for a similar grade of charge. That is based on their previous record. Here’s who has been charged and some players who weren’t.
1. Disciplinary news
Here's the match review panel's verdicts after Magic Weekend. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Sam Luckley (Hull FC)
Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Ligi Sao (Hull FC)
Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Denive Balmforth (Hull FC)
Grade C dangerous contact (following sin-binning): one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils)
Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on kicker): £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils)
Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on kicker): one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
