Disciplinary news as St Helens lose key player for Leeds Rhinos clash, Leigh and Wigan men also banned

A St Helens player has been suspended for Friday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos.
By Peter Smith
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST

Forward Sione Mata’utia was today (Monday) handed a two-match ban for a grade C high tackle in last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh Leopards.

Mata’utia, who was sin-binned for the offence, will miss Friday’s game and the following week’s away clash with Salford Red Devils.

The RFL’s match review panel issued Leigh’s Edwin Ipape with a one-game suspension for grade B striking in the semi-final.

Sione Mata'utia is sin-binned by referee Chris Kendall during St Helens' Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Sione Mata'utia is sin-binned by referee Chris Kendall during St Helens' Cup semi-final defeat by Leigh. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
He is ruled out of Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors, but will be available when Leigh visit Rhinos nine days later in their final match before Wembley.

Wigan’s Joe Shorrocks, who was sent-off in Sunday’s semi-final defeat by Hull KR, received a one-game penalty notice for a grade C high tackle.

Hull KR’s former Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell was cautioned for dangerous contact in the same tie, but faces no further action.

Referee Liam Moore shows Wigan’s Joe Shorrocks a red card in the semi-final loss to Hull KR. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Referee Liam Moore shows Wigan’s Joe Shorrocks a red card in the semi-final loss to Hull KR. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
London Broncos’ Rob Butler has been referred to a disciplinary hearing after being charged with grade F biting in the 1895 Cup semi-final loss to Halifax Panthers.

