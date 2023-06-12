Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers men among 11 charged, Hull KR also hit

Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers are among clubs hit with disciplinary charges from the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

Rhinos forward James McDonnell has been charged by the match review panel for the third successive game.

He was previously fined £250 for grade B off the ball contact last week and had a grade D punching charge overturned on appeal a fortnight ago.

Leeds full-back Ash Handley was not charged after being sin-binned in the second half of the 24-14 defeat at Wakefield. The review panel’s notes stated: “Player body checks opponent after a kick through. Professional foul.”

Three Trinity players were charged over incidents in their first win of the season, which broke a 16-game losing streak, including French trialist forward Hugo Salabio. He was sent-off during his Wakefield debut and face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Castleford picked up one charge from their defeat by Salford, who were among the other clubs hit, along with Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and Hull KR.

The full list of charges from Super League round 15 is:

Grade F spear tackle: refer to tribunal (punishment range 6+ matches or set time period).

1. Hugo Salabio (Wakefield Trinity)

Grade F spear tackle: refer to tribunal (punishment range 6+ matches or set time period). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B high tackle: £250 fine.

2. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Grade B high tackle: £250 fine. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Grade A dangerous contact: no further action.

3. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

Grade A dangerous contact: no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice.

4. Sam Eseh (Wakefield Trinity)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

