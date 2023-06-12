Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers are among clubs hit with disciplinary charges from the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.

Rhinos forward James McDonnell has been charged by the match review panel for the third successive game.

He was previously fined £250 for grade B off the ball contact last week and had a grade D punching charge overturned on appeal a fortnight ago.

Leeds full-back Ash Handley was not charged after being sin-binned in the second half of the 24-14 defeat at Wakefield. The review panel’s notes stated: “Player body checks opponent after a kick through. Professional foul.”

Three Trinity players were charged over incidents in their first win of the season, which broke a 16-game losing streak, including French trialist forward Hugo Salabio. He was sent-off during his Wakefield debut and face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Castleford picked up one charge from their defeat by Salford, who were among the other clubs hit, along with Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and Hull KR.

The full list of charges from Super League round 15 is:

