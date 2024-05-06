Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos star charged along with Hull FC, Hull KR and Catalans Dragons men

The review panel released its findings this afternoon (Monday) after studying every tackle in last weekend’s six games. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the MRP’s verdict, with any appeals being held that afternoon/evening. Here’s the full list of charges, plus one key incident which avoided further action from the review panel.
1. Super League round 10 disciplinary charges
Five players have been charged by the RFL's match review panel following Super League round 10, which saw one red card. Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM
2. Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)
Grade B head contact: £250 fine. Photo: Laurent Selles/Catalans/SWpix.com
3. Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)
Grade B trips: £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Andy Ackers (Leeds Rhinos)
Grade A other contrary behaviour (attempted trip): no further action. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Jake Trueman (Hull FC)
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)
Grade A dangerous contact: £250 fine (punished at the higher end of the scale due to previous record). Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
