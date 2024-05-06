Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos star charged along with Hull FC, Hull KR and Catalans Dragons men

A Leeds Rhinos players is among five charged by the RFL’s match review panel following the latest round of Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th May 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 13:48 BST

The review panel released its findings this afternoon (Monday) after studying every tackle in last weekend’s six games. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the MRP’s verdict, with any appeals being held that afternoon/evening. Here’s the full list of charges, plus one key incident which avoided further action from the review panel.

Five players have been charged by the RFL's match review panel following Super League round 10, which saw one red card.

1. Super League round 10 disciplinary charges

Grade B head contact: £250 fine.

2. Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

Grade B head contact: £250 fine. Photo: Laurent Selles/Catalans/SWpix.com

Grade B trips: £250 fine.

3. Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)

Grade B trips: £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade A other contrary behaviour (attempted trip): no further action.

4. Andy Ackers (Leeds Rhinos)

Grade A other contrary behaviour (attempted trip): no further action. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

5. Jake Trueman (Hull FC)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade A dangerous contact: £250 fine (punished at the higher end of the scale due to previous record).

6. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Grade A dangerous contact: £250 fine (punished at the higher end of the scale due to previous record). Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

