Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos player among 8 charged, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers also hit
A Leeds Rhinos player has been charged and another cautioned by the RFL’s match review panel following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST
A total of eight players were accused of offenses during last weekend’s games, with Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants among the clubs affected.
Here is the full list of players charged and cautioned.
