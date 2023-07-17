Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos player among 8 charged, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers also hit

A Leeds Rhinos player has been charged and another cautioned by the RFL’s match review panel following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST

A total of eight players were accused of offenses during last weekend’s games, with Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants among the clubs affected.

Here is the full list of players charged and cautioned.

Grade B dangerous Contact: One-match penalty notice.

1. Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity)

Grade B dangerous Contact: One-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B strikes: £250 fine.

2. Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

Grade B strikes: £250 fine. Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com

Grade A Dangerous Contact: £250 fine.

3. Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade A Dangerous Contact: £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous throw: £250 fine.

4. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Grade B dangerous throw: £250 fine. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

