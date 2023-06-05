Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos man among 19 charged from Magic Weekend, Tigers, Trinity, Hull FC also hit
Rhinos forward James McDonnell was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B other contrary behaviour (off the ball contact) in Saturday’s defeat by Castleford Tigers. He was fined £250, but not suspended.
Wakefield Trinity’s Liam Hood will miss Sunday’s visit of Rhinos after being handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact during the loss to Leigh Leopards in Newcastle.
His teammate Eddie Battye faces no further action over a grade A dangerous contact charge.
Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts received a one-game suspension for grade B dangerous contact against Rhinos and will miss Friday’s home game against Salford. It is his ninth ban in 18 months.
Warrington Wolves’ Josh McGuire has been referred to a disciplinary hearing tomorrow (Tuesday) after being charged with grade F uncceptable language in the previous week’s game at Leigh.
McGuire served a seven-match ban after being sent-off and charged with an identical offence in a pre-season game against Leigh.
Here’s the full list of charges issued by the match review panel.