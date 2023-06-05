Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos man among 19 charged from Magic Weekend, Tigers, Trinity, Hull FC also hit

A Leeds Rhinos player is among 19 accused of disciplinary offences following the Magic Weekend.

Rhinos forward James McDonnell was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B other contrary behaviour (off the ball contact) in Saturday’s defeat by Castleford Tigers. He was fined £250, but not suspended.

Wakefield Trinity’s Liam Hood will miss Sunday’s visit of Rhinos after being handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact during the loss to Leigh Leopards in Newcastle.

His teammate Eddie Battye faces no further action over a grade A dangerous contact charge.

Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts received a one-game suspension for grade B dangerous contact against Rhinos and will miss Friday’s home game against Salford. It is his ninth ban in 18 months.

Warrington Wolves’ Josh McGuire has been referred to a disciplinary hearing tomorrow (Tuesday) after being charged with grade F uncceptable language in the previous week’s game at Leigh.

McGuire served a seven-match ban after being sent-off and charged with an identical offence in a pre-season game against Leigh.

Here’s the full list of charges issued by the match review panel.

