Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos man among 19 charged from Magic Weekend, Tigers, Trinity, Hull FC also hit

A Leeds Rhinos player is among 19 accused of disciplinary offences following the Magic Weekend.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:34 BST

Rhinos forward James McDonnell was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B other contrary behaviour (off the ball contact) in Saturday’s defeat by Castleford Tigers. He was fined £250, but not suspended.

Wakefield Trinity’s Liam Hood will miss Sunday’s visit of Rhinos after being handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact during the loss to Leigh Leopards in Newcastle.

His teammate Eddie Battye faces no further action over a grade A dangerous contact charge.

Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts received a one-game suspension for grade B dangerous contact against Rhinos and will miss Friday’s home game against Salford. It is his ninth ban in 18 months.

Warrington Wolves’ Josh McGuire has been referred to a disciplinary hearing tomorrow (Tuesday) after being charged with grade F uncceptable language in the previous week’s game at Leigh.

McGuire served a seven-match ban after being sent-off and charged with an identical offence in a pre-season game against Leigh.

Here’s the full list of charges issued by the match review panel.

Grade D punching: two-match penalty notice and £250 fine.

1. Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards)

Grade D punching: two-match penalty notice and £250 fine. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade C dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice.

2. Tom Nisbet (Leigh Leopards)

Grade C dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice.

3. Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A dangerous contact: no further action.

4. Eddie Battye (Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A dangerous contact: no further action. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Castleford TigersJames McDonnellTrinityHull FCLiam WattsRhinos