Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves men charged, Hull FC ace cleared

By Peter Smith
Published 27th May 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 14:47 BST
Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have each had a player charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

The panel studies every tackle in all RFL-administered matches and can issue charges graded from A to F. The punishment tariff for each grade is: A - no matches (fine), B - fine or one match; C - one-two matches (and fine), D - two-three matches (and fine), E - four-six matches (and fine), F six or more matches, or fixed period (and fine). Players receive the lower or higher end of the grade based on their previous record.

Today’s (Monday) panel issued six charges from last weekend’s Betfred Super League round 12. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s verdict. Any appeals will be held tomorrow afternoon/evening. The review panel will meet again on Thursday to study lower division and women’s matches. Here’s the full list of charges and punishments.

Here's the list of charges and punishments from Super League round 12.

1. Match review panel

Here's the list of charges and punishments from Super League round 12. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice.

2. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

3. Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B trip: £250 fine.

4. Brad Dwyer (Leigh Leopards)

Grade B trip: £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

5. George Griffin (Castleford Tigers)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

6. Will Lovell (London Broncos)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Castleford TigersWarrington WolvesHull FCRFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.