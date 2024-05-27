The panel studies every tackle in all RFL-administered matches and can issue charges graded from A to F. The punishment tariff for each grade is: A - no matches (fine), B - fine or one match; C - one-two matches (and fine), D - two-three matches (and fine), E - four-six matches (and fine), F six or more matches, or fixed period (and fine). Players receive the lower or higher end of the grade based on their previous record.
Today’s (Monday) panel issued six charges from last weekend’s Betfred Super League round 12. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s verdict. Any appeals will be held tomorrow afternoon/evening. The review panel will meet again on Thursday to study lower division and women’s matches. Here’s the full list of charges and punishments.
