The panel studies every tackle in all RFL-administered matches and can issue charges graded from A to F. The punishment tariff for each grade is: A - no matches (fine), B - fine or one match; C - one-two matches (and fine), D - two-three matches (and fine), E - four-six matches (and fine), F six or more matches, or fixed period (and fine). Players receive the lower or higher end of the grade based on their previous record.