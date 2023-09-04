Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Wigan Warriors among players charged

Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity are among clubs to have a player charged following the latest Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:46 BST

The match review panel issued 18 charges or cautions – to 15 different players – from round 24.

Six players were suspended, half of them from one club only three of the 12 top-flight sides were not hit.

Here’s the full list of Super League charges and cautions.

Grade B dangerous throw: £250 fine.

1. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Grade B dangerous throw: £250 fine. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Grade A dangerous throw: £250 fine; grade B high tackle: one-match penalty notice.

2. Olly Partington (Salford Red Devils)

Grade A dangerous throw: £250 fine; grade B high tackle: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B other contrary behaviour (use of knees, tackler): £250 fine.

3. Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

Grade B other contrary behaviour (use of knees, tackler): £250 fine. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Grade B high tackle: one-match penalty notice.

4. Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

Grade B high tackle: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

