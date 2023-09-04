Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Wigan Warriors among players charged
Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity are among clubs to have a player charged following the latest Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:46 BST
The match review panel issued 18 charges or cautions – to 15 different players – from round 24.
Six players were suspended, half of them from one club only three of the 12 top-flight sides were not hit.
Here’s the full list of Super League charges and cautions.
1 / 4