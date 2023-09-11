Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity men banned, others charged by match review panel

Leeds Rhinos will be without a player because of suspension when they visit Catalans Dragons on Saturday.
By Peter Smith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:53 BST

Two Leeds men have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.

A player from Wakefield Trinity was also among those suspended. Here’s the full list of Super League charges.

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

1. Joe Wardle (Leigh Leopards)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B raising knee in tackle: £250 fine.

2. Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

Grade B raising knee in tackle: £250 fine. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Grade C dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice.

3. Renouf Atoni (Wakefield Trinity)

Grade C dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B other contrary behaviour (off the ball contact): £250 fine.

4. Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons)

Grade B other contrary behaviour (off the ball contact): £250 fine. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

