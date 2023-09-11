Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity men banned, others charged by match review panel
Leeds Rhinos will be without a player because of suspension when they visit Catalans Dragons on Saturday.
By Peter Smith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:53 BST
Two Leeds men have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.
A player from Wakefield Trinity was also among those suspended. Here’s the full list of Super League charges.
1 / 4