Disciplinary news as Hull KR star man to miss game v Leeds Rhinos following match review panel charge

The RFL’s match review panel issued six charges and two suspensions following Betfred Super League round 26, with four clubs affected. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings and any appeals will be heard by a disciplinary tribunal later that day. Some players have been punished at the higher end of the penalty scale for their particular charge, because of their previous conduct. For example, grade B offences can result in a £250 fine, but players with previous incidents on their record face a one-match suspension. Here’s the full list of charges.