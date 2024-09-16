Disciplinary news as Hull KR star man to miss game v Leeds Rhinos following match review panel charge

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:38 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 14:47 GMT
Hull KR have had a key man suspended for Friday’s final game of the regular season, against Leeds Rhinos.

The RFL’s match review panel issued six charges and two suspensions following Betfred Super League round 26, with four clubs affected. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings and any appeals will be heard by a disciplinary tribunal later that day. Some players have been punished at the higher end of the penalty scale for their particular charge, because of their previous conduct. For example, grade B offences can result in a £250 fine, but players with previous incidents on their record face a one-match suspension. Here’s the full list of charges.

Here's who has been charged following Super League round 26.

Here's who has been charged following Super League round 26.

Grade B head contact: £250 fine.

2. Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

Grade B head contact: £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade C head contact: two-match penalty notice (higher end).

3. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Grade C head contact: two-match penalty notice (higher end). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact: £250 fine.

4. Jack Billington (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade B head contact: £250 fine. Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): £250 fine.

5. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B intentional trip: £250 fine.

6. Olly Russell (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade B intentional trip: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

