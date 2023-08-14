Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary news as Hull KR, St Helens, Huddersfield Giants players charged and 2 banned

Five players have been charged, with two suspended, following last weekend’s games.
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST

Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and St Helens all fell foul of the RFL’s match review panel. The Robins were beaten by Leigh Leopards in last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final, while Saints defeated Giants – who had Joe Greenwood sent-off – in a re-arranged Super League clash the following afternoon.

The review panel will study the Women's Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup finals – which were also staged at Wembley last Saturday – on Thursday, with any bans not applying until the weekend of August 25-26.

Grade B late contact on kicker: one-match penalty notice.

1. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Grade B late contact on kicker: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade A high tackle: no further action.

2. Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade A high tackle: no further action. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Grade C high tackle: two-match penalty notice.

3. Matty Lees (St Helens)

Grade C high tackle: two-match penalty notice. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade B striking: £250 fine.

4. Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade B striking: £250 fine. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsSt HelensHull KRRobinsRFLWembleySuper League