Disciplinary news as Hull FC man suspended after Leeds Rhinos defeat: St Helens, Hull KR also cop bans

The RFL’s match review panel today (Monday) issued eight charges, to players from six difference clubs, over incidents in Betfred Super League round 25. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the review panel’s findings and any appeals will be heard later that day.

Some players have been punished at the higher end of the penalty scale for their particular charge, because of their previous conduct. For example, grade B offences can result in a £250 fine, but players with previous incidents on their record face a one-match suspension. Here’s the full list of charges.