Disciplinary news as Hull FC man suspended after Leeds Rhinos defeat: St Helens, Hull KR also cop bans

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Sep 2024, 14:53 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 15:14 BST
Five players have been suspended following the latest round of Super League matches.

The RFL’s match review panel today (Monday) issued eight charges, to players from six difference clubs, over incidents in Betfred Super League round 25. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the review panel’s findings and any appeals will be heard later that day.

Some players have been punished at the higher end of the penalty scale for their particular charge, because of their previous conduct. For example, grade B offences can result in a £250 fine, but players with previous incidents on their record face a one-match suspension. Here’s the full list of charges.

1. Match review panel

Here's the list of charges and punishments from Super League round 25.

Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice.

2. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves)

Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice.

Grade B head conact: £250 fine.

3. Sam Powell (Warrington Wolves)

Grade B head conact: £250 fine.

Grade B head contact with match official: one-match penalty notice (higher end).

4. Matty Lees (St Helens)

Grade B head contact with match official: one-match penalty notice (higher end).

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end).

5. Moses Mbye (St Helens)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end).

Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice.

6. Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)

Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice.

Related topics:Hull FCSt HelensHull KRSuper LeagueRFL
