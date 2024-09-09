Disciplinary news as Hull FC man suspended after Leeds Rhinos defeat: St Helens, Hull KR also cop bans

The RFL’s match review panel today (Monday) issued eight charges, to players from six difference clubs, over incidents in Betfred Super League round 25. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the review panel’s findings and any appeals will be heard later that day.
Some players have been punished at the higher end of the penalty scale for their particular charge, because of their previous conduct. For example, grade B offences can result in a £250 fine, but players with previous incidents on their record face a one-match suspension. Here’s the full list of charges.
1. Match review panel
Here's the list of charges and punishments from Super League round 25. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves)
Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Sam Powell (Warrington Wolves)
Grade B head conact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Matty Lees (St Helens)
Grade B head contact with match official: one-match penalty notice (higher end). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Moses Mbye (St Helens)
Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end). Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
6. Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)
Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.