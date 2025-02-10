Disciplinary news as Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors men among 8 charged by match review panel

By Peter Smith
Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 16:04 BST
Eight Super League players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

The charges follow incidents during last weekend’s Betfred Challenge Cup third round against non-league or lower division opposition. Charges against Championship, League One or community game players will be announced on Thursday.

Under a new system this year, charges lead to disciplinary points, with Grade A offences carrying a one-point penalty, Grade B three points, grade C five points and grade D 12 points. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.

Players will be fined for any grade A, B or C offence that leaves them with five points or fewer. Any offence taking their points tally to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension, with an additional fine if they have nine-11 points. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a single grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension, with an additional fine for 15-17 points and a three-match suspension kicking in at 18 points.

There will be a fine in addition to a three-match ban when players reach 21-23 points, with a four-match ban from 24-29 points (and an additional fine for 27-29), a five-match ban for 30-35, a six-match ban for 36-38, a seven-match ban for 39-41 and bans will increase by one match for every three points from then on, with an automatic fine for any offence resulting in a player having a tally of 33 points or more. Here’s today’s charges.

Grade B dangerous contact, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine.

1. Noah Stephens (St Helens v West Hull)

Grade B dangerous contact, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B striking - hand, arm, shoulder or elbow, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine.

2. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR v York Knights)

Grade B striking - hand, arm, shoulder or elbow, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine.

3. Tom Davies (Hull KR v York Knights)

Grade B head contact, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B late contact on passer, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine.

4. Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils v Midlands)

Grade B late contact on passer, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point. Total points: one. Sanction: not applicable.

5. Yusuf Aydin (HBull FC v York Acorn)

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point. Total points: one. Sanction: not applicable. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B contrary behaviour, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine.

6. Jack Ashworth (Hull FC v York Acorn)

Grade B contrary behaviour, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

