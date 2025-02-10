The charges follow incidents during last weekend’s Betfred Challenge Cup third round against non-league or lower division opposition. Charges against Championship, League One or community game players will be announced on Thursday.

Under a new system this year, charges lead to disciplinary points, with Grade A offences carrying a one-point penalty, Grade B three points, grade C five points and grade D 12 points. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.

Players will be fined for any grade A, B or C offence that leaves them with five points or fewer. Any offence taking their points tally to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension, with an additional fine if they have nine-11 points. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a single grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension, with an additional fine for 15-17 points and a three-match suspension kicking in at 18 points.

There will be a fine in addition to a three-match ban when players reach 21-23 points, with a four-match ban from 24-29 points (and an additional fine for 27-29), a five-match ban for 30-35, a six-match ban for 36-38, a seven-match ban for 39-41 and bans will increase by one match for every three points from then on, with an automatic fine for any offence resulting in a player having a tally of 33 points or more. Here’s today’s charges.

1 . Noah Stephens (St Helens v West Hull) Grade B dangerous contact, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Mikey Lewis (Hull KR v York Knights) Grade B striking - hand, arm, shoulder or elbow, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Tom Davies (Hull KR v York Knights) Grade B head contact, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils v Midlands) Grade B late contact on passer, three penalty points. Total points: three. Sanction: fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Yusuf Aydin (HBull FC v York Acorn) Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point. Total points: one. Sanction: not applicable. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales