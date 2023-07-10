Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Disciplinary news as five Super League players charged: one is banned from Leeds Rhinos' win at Salford

The RFL’s match review panel has issued five charges and one caution following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST

Two incidents highlighted by the panel occurred in Leeds Rhinos’ 16-14 win at Salford Red Devils.

Here’s this week’s match review charges and charges and other notable decisions.

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): one-match penalty notice.

1. Oliver Partington (Salford)

Grade B dangerous contact (late contact on passer): one-match penalty notice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Leads with knee: caution

2. David Fusitu'a (Leeds Rhinos)

Leads with knee: caution Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous throw: £250 fine

3. Paul Seguier (Catalans Dragons)

Grade B dangerous throw: £250 fine Photo: Remi Vignaud Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B high tackle: £250 fine.

4. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (St Helens)

Grade B high tackle: £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Super LeagueSalford Red Devils