Disciplinary news as five Super League players charged: one is banned from Leeds Rhinos' win at Salford
The RFL’s match review panel has issued five charges and one caution following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST
Two incidents highlighted by the panel occurred in Leeds Rhinos’ 16-14 win at Salford Red Devils.
Here’s this week’s match review charges and charges and other notable decisions.
