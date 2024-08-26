Disciplinary news as 7 players charged by match review panel: bans for Hull KR and St Helens

By Peter Smith
Published 26th Aug 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 13:03 BST
Three players have been suspended following Super League round 23.

The RFL’s match review panel today (Monday) charged seven players from three of last weekend’s games. Five clubs were hit, with a trio of influential players set to miss at least one fixture. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the charges, with any appeals being heard by a tribunal later the same day. Here’s the full list of charges.

1. St Helens coach Paul Wellens

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

2. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B trips: £250 fine.

3. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Grade B trips: £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice, punished at the higher end of the scale.

4. James Batchelor (Hull KR)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice, punished at the higher end of the scale. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade D head contact: three-match penalty notice and £250 fine.

5. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Grade D head contact: three-match penalty notice and £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

6. Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

