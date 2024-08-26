The RFL’s match review panel today (Monday) charged seven players from three of last weekend’s games. Five clubs were hit, with a trio of influential players set to miss at least one fixture. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the charges, with any appeals being heard by a tribunal later the same day. Here’s the full list of charges.
1. St Helens coach Paul Wellens
There was double trouble for St Helens following today's match review panel. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull KR)
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)
Grade B trips: £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. James Batchelor (Hull KR)
Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice, punished at the higher end of the scale. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
Grade D head contact: three-match penalty notice and £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.