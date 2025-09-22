Disciplinary news as 7 charges issued: Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils all hit

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 14:52 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 18:11 BST
The RFL’s match review panel has issued seven charges following the final round of the regular top-flight season.

Players from five clubs were affected, including top-six side Wakefield Trinity, with one player being handed penalty points for two separate offences. Penalty points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved after a punishment, including a fine, has been served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches six points. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings, with any appeals being heard later on Tuesday. Here’s all the charges issued from Betfred Super League round 27.

Here's the latest charges from the RFL match review panel.

1. Disciplinary news

Here's the latest charges from the RFL match review panel. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A dangerous contact: one penalty point,. total points one - no further action.

2. Seth Nikotemo (Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

Grade A dangerous contact: one penalty point,. total points one - no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point, total points one - no further action.

3. Louix Gorman (Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point, total points one - no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A drops knees: one penalty point, total points one - no further action.

4. George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards)

Grade A drops knees: one penalty point, total points one - no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A drops knees: one penalty point, total points four - fine.

5. Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards)

Grade A drops knees: one penalty point, total points four - fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point, total points 2.5 no further action.

6. Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves v Hull KR)

Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point, total points 2.5 no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Warrington WolvesSalford Red DevilsWakefield TrinityRFLSuper League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice