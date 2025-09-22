Disciplinary news as 7 charges issued: Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils all hit

Players from five clubs were affected, including top-six side Wakefield Trinity, with one player being handed penalty points for two separate offences. Penalty points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved after a punishment, including a fine, has been served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches six points. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings, with any appeals being heard later on Tuesday. Here’s all the charges issued from Betfred Super League round 27.