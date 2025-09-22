Disciplinary news as 7 charges issued: Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils all hit

Players from five clubs were affected, including top-six side Wakefield Trinity, with one player being handed penalty points for two separate offences. Penalty points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved after a punishment, including a fine, has been served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches six points. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings, with any appeals being heard later on Tuesday. Here’s all the charges issued from Betfred Super League round 27.
1. Disciplinary news
Here's the latest charges from the RFL match review panel. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Seth Nikotemo (Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils
Grade A dangerous contact: one penalty point,. total points one - no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Louix Gorman (Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity)
Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point, total points one - no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards)
Grade A drops knees: one penalty point, total points one - no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards)
Grade A drops knees: one penalty point, total points four - fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves v Hull KR)
Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point, total points 2.5 no further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com