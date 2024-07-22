Disciplinary news as 4 Super League players charged, Warrington Wolves' ex-Leeds Rhinos man banned

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:38 BST
Referee Chris Kendall shows James Harrison a red card during Warrington Wolves' win at St Helens. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Referee Chris Kendall shows James Harrison a red card during Warrington Wolves' win at St Helens. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Four Super League players have been charged following incidents in the latest round of matches.

Warrington Wolves prop James Harrison was handed a two-game penalty notice and fined £250 after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade D head contact in last Friday’s win at St Helens, Harrison, who had a spell on loan at Leeds Rhinos four years ago, was sent-off by referee Chris Kendall.

Three players – Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards v London Broncos), Sadiq Adebiyi (London Broncos v Leigh) and Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils against Huddersfield Giants) were fined £250, but avoided a ban, after being charged with grade B dangerous contact.

There were no charges from Leeds Rhinos’ home defeat by Hull KR, Castleford Tigers’ win against Catalans Dragons and Hull FC’s home victory over Wigan Warriors. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict, with any appeals being held later that day.

