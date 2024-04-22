All four charges came from Betfred Super League leaders Catalans Dragons’ 36-6 win over Hull KR in Perpignan, with the French side’s hooker Michael McIlorum receiving two one-game bans. He was charged with a grade B trip and a separate offence of grade B dangerous contact, following a late hit on an opponent after the ball was passed.

No further action was taken against Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller who was sin-binned for dissent in the final seconds of last Friday’s 30-24 home defeat by Huddersfield Giants . Huddersfield’s Adam Yates also avoided a charge after being yellow carded over an alleged foul on Rhinos’ Luis Roberts.

Former Leeds Rhinos forward King Vuniyayawa was not charged despite being sent off for an alleged dangerous throw in Salford Red Devils’ 12-4 win at London Broncos. The review panel’s notes state: “Player lifts one leg of opponent and walks round with leg of opponent but never lifts above the hip. Opponent still has one leg on the ground. Opponent is being tackled in the upper body by two of player’s team mate [sic] and is twisted round and lands on his neck and shoulder. Player not solely responsible for the mechanics of the tackle and cannot be solely attributed to placing opponent in a dangerous position.”