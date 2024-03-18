Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hull FC forward Franklin Pele will miss Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round tie at Huddersfield Giants after being handed a one-match penalty notice. The RFL’s match review panel charged Pele with grade C dangerous contact after he was sin-binned during last Saturday’s 54-4 home drubbing by Leigh Leopards.

That was the off-season signing’s second appearance for Hull. He was banned for three games after being sent-off for a high tackle during his debut in the derby defeat to Hull KR last month.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull FC's Franklin Pele. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teammate Fa’amanu Brown escaped a ban after being charged with grade B dangerous contact against Leigh. He was fined £250. Other players charged after last weekend’s top-flight games were Salford Red Devils’ Amir Bourouh (grade B dangerous contact against Wigan Warriors) and Jake Connor, of Huddersfield Giants (grade B striking). Both were fined £250, but not suspended.