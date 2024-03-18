Disciplinary news as 4 Super League players charged, 1 banned: Hull FC, Salford Red Devils, Giants all hit
Hull FC forward Franklin Pele will miss Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round tie at Huddersfield Giants after being handed a one-match penalty notice. The RFL’s match review panel charged Pele with grade C dangerous contact after he was sin-binned during last Saturday’s 54-4 home drubbing by Leigh Leopards.
That was the off-season signing’s second appearance for Hull. He was banned for three games after being sent-off for a high tackle during his debut in the derby defeat to Hull KR last month.
Teammate Fa’amanu Brown escaped a ban after being charged with grade B dangerous contact against Leigh. He was fined £250. Other players charged after last weekend’s top-flight games were Salford Red Devils’ Amir Bourouh (grade B dangerous contact against Wigan Warriors) and Jake Connor, of Huddersfield Giants (grade B striking). Both were fined £250, but not suspended.
There were no charges from Leeds Rhinos’ home loss to St Helens or Castleford Tigers’ defeat at Catalans Dragons.