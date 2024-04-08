Disciplinary news as 3 Hull FC players among 8 charged: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves also hit

Hull FC’s woes continued as they had three players charged following their home defeat by Huddersfield Giants. The panel issued one charge from the clash between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves at AMT Headingley.
Here’s the full list of charges and punishments. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to appeal and any hearings will be held that evening.
1. Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)
Grade B dangeropus contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Sam Luckley (Hull KR)
Grade C dangerous throw: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Ligi Sao (Hull FC)
Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end of the charge grade applies due to previous record). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Jack Brown (Hull FC)
Grade B dangerous throw: one-match penalty notice (higher end of the charge grade applies due to previous record). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC)
Grade B head contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
