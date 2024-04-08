Disciplinary news as 3 Hull FC players among 8 charged: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves also hit

Eight players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel following the latest round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 14:38 BST

Hull FC’s woes continued as they had three players charged following their home defeat by Huddersfield Giants. The panel issued one charge from the clash between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves at AMT Headingley.

Here’s the full list of charges and punishments. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to appeal and any hearings will be held that evening.

Grade B dangeropus contact: £250 fine.

1. Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

Grade B dangeropus contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade C dangerous throw: one-match penalty notice.

2. Sam Luckley (Hull KR)

Grade C dangerous throw: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

3. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end of the charge grade applies due to previous record).

4. Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end of the charge grade applies due to previous record). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous throw: one-match penalty notice (higher end of the charge grade applies due to previous record).

5. Jack Brown (Hull FC)

Grade B dangerous throw: one-match penalty notice (higher end of the charge grade applies due to previous record). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact: £250 fine.

6. Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC)

Grade B head contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

