Disciplinary news as 16 charged by match review panel including Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR stars

Sixteen players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel after a stoirmy Betfred Super League round one.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:08 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 17:20 GMT

The opening weekend of the compatition saw four players sent-off and another nine sin-binned as referees cracked down on contact to an opponent’s head. Nine of the players have received a suspension, with another three ordered to appear before a disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday.

Reacting to the large number of charges RFL director of operations and legal Robert Hicks said: “As we have outlined in various forums in the build-up to the Betfred Super League season, there have been a number of changes to the head contact sanctioning framework for 2024 and match officials and the match review panel share the responsibility for implementing these changes.

“The number of yellow and red cards shown in the opening round of the Betfred Super League has already become a talking point and doubtless the number of charges arising from the MRP meeting will be similar, but it is important to provide some context.

“Of the 13 cards shown, 10 of the incidents would have led to a card being shown under the framework that applied in 2023. One area which has made a difference is in head-on-head contact and the responsibility of attacking and tackling players in this area.

“Just as the sport should be grateful to the commitment of match officials and the MRP in implementing change at such a pivotal period for the sport, we also reiterate our gratitude to clubs, coaches and players for their positive approach over recent months. It was a highly successful opening round of Betfred Super League fixtures and it is right that the focus is already turning to the second round of matches, and also the Betfred World Club Challenge.”

Here’s the full list of charges and punishments.

Grade D head contact: two-match penalty notice and £250 fine.

1. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Grade D head contact: two-match penalty notice and £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

2. Jayden Okunbor (Hull FC)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade E head contact: refer to tribunal.

3. Franklin Pele (Hull FC)

Grade E head contact: refer to tribunal. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B othr contrary behaviour: one-match penalty notice.

4. Matt Parcell (Hull KR)

Grade B othr contrary behaviour: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade D other contrary behaviour: three-match penalty notice and £250 fine.

5. Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

Grade D other contrary behaviour: three-match penalty notice and £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade C head contact: two-match penalty notice.

6. Tom Amone (Leigh Leiopards)

Grade C head contact: two-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

