Disciplinary news as 10 players charged after Challenge Cup: Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Wigan Warriors hit

Ten players have been charged following the Challenge Cup sixth round.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Mar 2024, 14:41 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT

The RFL’s match review panel issued penalty notices to three players and another will face a disciplinary hearing next week. Players from Betfred Super League clubs have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to lodge an appeal, which would be heard tomorrow evening.

Hearings for any Championship players will be held next week (April 2) so suspensions will not come into effect until the weekend of Aprtil 5-7. Here’s the full list of charges, plus some players who avoided further punishment.

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (offence at the higher end of the charge).

1. James Bell (St Helens)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (offence at the higher end of the charge). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

2. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

3. Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice.

4. Brad Day (Featherstone Rovers)

Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade E dangerous throw/lift: refer to tribunal on Tuesday, April 2.

5. MacKenzie Yei (Featherstone Rovers)

Grade E dangerous throw/lift: refer to tribunal on Tuesday, April 2. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous contact: £125 fine.

6. Gadwin Springer (Featherstone Rovers)

Grade B dangerous contact: £125 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Castleford TigersSt HelensWigan WarriorsSuper LeagueRFL