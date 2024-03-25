Disciplinary news as 10 players charged after Challenge Cup: Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Wigan Warriors hit

The RFL’s match review panel issued penalty notices to three players and another will face a disciplinary hearing next week. Players from Betfred Super League clubs have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to lodge an appeal, which would be heard tomorrow evening.

Hearings for any Championship players will be held next week (April 2) so suspensions will not come into effect until the weekend of Aprtil 5-7. Here’s the full list of charges, plus some players who avoided further punishment.