The Giants pair were both handed a two-game penalty notice, ruling them out of this Friday’s visit of Salford Red Devils and the home derby with Rhinos six days later. Players from Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, Catalans and Hull FC were also among those charged following Betfred Super League round 17.
Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the panel’s findings. Any appeals will be heard later that day. Here’s the full list of charges, plus a couple of incidents which resulted in no further punishment.
Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Andre Savelio (Huddersfield Giants)
Grade D head contact: two-match penalty notice and £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants)
Grade D punching (makes contact with the head of an opponent): two-match penalty notice and £250 fine. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
4. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)
Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Chris Hankinson (Salford Red Devils)
Grade B head contact: £250 fine. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
6. Bayley Sironen (Catalans Dragons)
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
