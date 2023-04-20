The Leeds Rhinos prop is one of the new names in coach Shaun Wane’s 40-man squad, announced last week, which includes players being earmarked for the 2025 World Cup, as well as next weekend’s Test against France in Warrington.

His call up has come after just 38 senior appearances for Leeds, including all eight Betfred Super League games this season and he admitted: “I didn’t really expect it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holroyd, who is in Rhinos’ squad for Friday’s trip to Leigh Leopards, insisted: “I am just enjoying my rugby at the minute and I think it has come off the back of that and Shaun Wane wanting to pick a young team hopefully to be involved in the World Cup.”

Tom Holroyd powers clear of the Hull defence to score in Rhinos' win last week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Holroyd played for England academy in their 2-0 series whitewash of Australian Schoolboys in 2018 - having made his Leeds debut earlier that year - and has also represented the second-string Knights.

Since his first Rhinos appearance he has battled through a series of injury setbacks, including ankle damage, a broken foot and fractured wrist, culminating in him missing the whole 2022 Super League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suffered a lower leg injury in pre-season, picked up a 10-game ban after a red card playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls in his second comeback game and then tore elbow ligaments in training the week before his suspension expired.

Unsurprisingly, his main focus at the moment is on having fun on the field, rather than looking ahead to the next World Cup.

Tom Holroyd, left, celebrates with James Bentley after scoring against Wakefield last month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I’m just trying to play well for Leeds and keep improving and if it comes off the back of that it would be an honour,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great to be involved, it is the greatest thing to play for your country and if I get the opportunity to do so I’ll be very grateful. It has come out of the blue for me, but I am just happy to be involved.”

Holroyd was a starting prop for Leeds in their first seven games this season before taking a place on the bench for last week’s win over Hull.

Tom Holroyd of in action for Rhinos during their pre-season clash with Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came on to score a try in the first-half, his third touchdown of the campaign and added: “I am enjoying playing and just making the most of it.

“I didn’t have a good year last year and I am trying to make up for lost time, I guess. I feel in a good position at the minute.”

Coach Rohan Smith stressed last week’s inclusion as a substitute, swapping places with Sam Lisone, was not a “demotion” for Holroyd and actually meant more time on the field.

The player confirmed: “I don’t really have a preference. Rohan decided to do that and he had a chat with me in training about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be honest, I am happy to do whatever’s right for the team and just slot into that role, whatever he wants me to do. It’s a team-first mentality.”

Having been short in the front-row at times in recent seasons, Rhinos now have almost an embarrassment of riches in that department with all their senior props fit and available.

“There’s definitely competition,” Holroyd said. “There’s some quality lads in there, that’s how it should be when you’re playing for Leeds. You should have to fight for your spot every week. I am enjoying the challenge of it.”

Rhinos will go into Friday’s game at Leigh on the back of successive wins, for only the second time this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the promoted hosts are just two points behind and Holroyd is “expecting a good, tough game”.

He said: “They challenge for everything, they are a good team, with a lot of experience. We are going over there with confidence and I think it will be a good challenge.

“It is early days in the season and I think we are starting to gel as a team. I feel like as we get the wins and we find our style we are picking up confidence.”