Dewsbury launch crowdfunder to help build new changing rooms

DEWSBURY RAMS have set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for changing rooms to be built alongside the all-weather 3G pitches at their Tetley’s Stadium base.

The page will be open for four weeks and the club are hoping to raise at least £7,500 through it.

A Rams spokesman said: “The club would like to extend its facilities and the ways in which it is possible to use them and become the very heart of the sporting scene within Dewsbury and the surrounding area.

“The addition of the changing rooms would allow us to widen accessibility for potential new user groups, allow us to provide children and young people with their own changing and toilet facilities and generally provide a quality customer experience.

“We are continuing to work hard to create a community hub at the stadium and are encouraging local rugby and football sides to come to the stadium and use the 3G pitches.”

A new wrestle room and a gym have already been opened at the stadium after being fitted out by club volunteers.

New Rams coach Lee Greenwood said the new facilities would help his squad: “The volume of things the lads are doing will be different to other clubs and that’s purely down to the facilities we have.”

The crowd funding page is at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/modular-changing-facilities-at-dewsbury-rams#start