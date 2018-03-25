Championship/League One: Rams and Hunslet out-scored in one-sided affairs

Leigh Centurions picked up only their second win in the Betfred Championship with a 36-0 victory over the Dewsbury Rams at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon.

The Centurions had pretty much everything their own way from the outset, and led 18-0 at the break.

Joel Gibson

That should have been the time for the travelling Rams to regroup, reorganise and repel anything else Leigh had to throw at them.

It didn’t happen for the Owl Lane-based outfit, who still managed to remain fifth on the Championship ladder.

Peter Mata’utia (2), Harrison Hansen, Kyle Lovett (2) and Ben Crooks scored the tries for Leigh, with stand-off Ben Reynolds (4) and Jack Owens (2) landing the conversion points.

In League 1, Hunslet managed a try in each half but it wasn’t enough to knock hosts Bradford Bulls off track.

It finished 32-12 to the Bulls, who also held a comfortable 16-6 lead at the interval.

Victory ensured Bradford keep pace with leaders Doncaster at the top, both with 100 per cent records from three outings with Doncaster holding the better points difference at this early stage in the campaign. Sam Hall (2), Dalton Grant (3) and James Chisholm scored the tries for Bradford with Joe Keyes turning up the heat for Hunslet with four conversions.

Joel Gibson and Dee Foggin-Johnston crossed the Bradford whitewash for Hunslet with the sure-footed Joe Sanderson notching the conversion points.