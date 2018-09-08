Dewsbury Rams v Barrow Raiders: Richardson stays as Rams look to discover overdue consistency

DEWSBURY RAMS have retained forward Toby Richardson after his impressive performances on a short-term deal.

Richardson joined Rams from Dewsbury Moor in July and coach Neil Kelly said: “We’ve signed him for next season.

“He has made a really good impression and we see him as part of what we are going to be doing in the longer-term.”

Rams will be aiming to build on last week’s win at Sheffield Eagles when they play host to Barrow Raiders tomorrow in the Championship Shield (3pm).

Rams are currently fourth in the Shield table and victory tomorrow would mathematically secure their place in the Championship for next year.

“Looking at results over the last two months there have been more positives than negatives,” Kelly said. “We had a positive performance last week, but one thing about the last two months is we have been a bit inconsistent.

“There’s only four games left and we want to finish the year with some consistency.

“If we do we will probably secure eighth position in the division overall.”

He added: “I think that if we can eradicate the things that we’ve been working on we will win.

“We’re too good a side for the negative aspects of our game to take away from us winning matches.”