Dewsbury Rams’ Scotland international winger Will Oakes has joined Betfred Championship rivals York City Knights

The Scotland international, 22, has formerly represented the Knights while being on the books of Hull KR, firstly in 2018 and again the following year. Oakes scored 14 tries in 24 games across those spells and he made 14 appearances for Dewsbury this term.

He is in Scotland’s squad for their game against Jamaica at Featherstone Rovers’ Millenium Stadium on Sunday, alongside Jack Teanby, the York prop who is set to make his international debut.

York coach James Ford said: “Will is still a very young man with lots of room for growth.

Dewsbury Rams winger Will Oakes has rejoined York City Knights on a permanent deal after previous successful loan spells. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com.

“He’s already played Super League with Hull KR and is very keen to get back to those levels and beyond.

“Will is a very strong ball carrier and showed in his previous stint with the club that he is a top-class finisher.”

Oakes added: “I’m really happy to be back again.

“It’s a place I’ve been before and, hopefully, I can enjoy my time with York as much as I have previously.

York City Knights coach, James Ford. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I know Fordy obviously from my previous spells and I feel like I’ve played quite well under him so, hopefully, I can kick on even further under him.