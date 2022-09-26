Dewsbury Rams results 2022
Here's Dewsbury Rams' results from 2022.
January
Sun 30: Bradford H 3pm
Rams 16 (Tries Peltier, Kidd, Carr. Goals Beharrell 2), Bulls 46 (Tries Dawson-Jones 2, Patton, Kear, Foggin-Johnston, Wallace. Goals Patton).
February
Sun 6: York A 3pm.
York 30 (Tries Marsh, Ellis, Davis, O'Hagan, Clarkson. Goals Ellis 5), Rams 2 (Goal Beharrell).
Sun 13: Sheffield H 3pm
Rams 12 (Tries Graham, Ryder. Goals Beharrell 2), Sheffield 10 (Johnson, Welham. Goals Farrell).
Mon 21: Widnes H 7.45pm
Rams 10 (Tries Kidd, Tomlinson. Goal Beharrell), Widnes 36 (Tries Roby 2, Holroyd, Dupree, Lyons, Lawton. Goals Tyrer 6).
Sun 27: Workington A 2pm Challenge Cup round four.
Workington 26 (Tries Clegg, O'Donnell, Singleton, Barnes. Goals Doran 5), Rams 12 (Tries Hall, Beharrell. Goals Beharrell 2).
March
Sun 6: Whitehaven A 3pm
Whitehaven 40 (Tries Wilkinson, Bradley, Graham, Bishop, Phillips, K Dixon. Goals Bishop 8), Rams 12 (D Dixon, Milnes. Goals Beharrell 2).
Sun 20: Newcastle H 3pm
Rams 22 (Tries Graham, Schofield, Gabriel, Ryder. Goals Beharrell 3), Newcastle 24 (Nokes 2, Gallagher, Eaves. Goals Shorrocks 4).
April
Fri 1: Leigh A 8pm
Leigh 44 (Tries MacDonald, Inu 2, Aekins, Brand, Asiata, McDonnell, Mellor. Goals Inu 6), Rams 0.
Fri 15: Batley A 3pm
Batley 36 (Tries Buchanan 2, Johnson, Walshaw, Ward, Campbell. Goals Gilmore 6), Rams 20 (Tries Carr 2, Ryder. Goals Beharrell 3, Blackmore).
Sun 24: Workington H 3pm
Rams 19 (Tries Greensmith 2, Butterworth. Goals Sykes 3. Drop goal Knowles), Workington 18 (Tries Clegg, Young, Barnes. Goals Doran 3).
May
Sun 1: London A 3pm
London 36 (Tries Gahan 2, Bienek, Chisholm, Moceidreke. Goals Chisholm 6), Rams 12 (Tries Greensmith, Laulu-Togaga'e, Gabriel).
Sun 15: Featherstone H 3pm
Rams 26 (Tries McGowan 2, Kibula, Dixon, Schofield. Goals Sykes 3), Featherstone 46 (Tries Kheirallah 3, Smith 2, Hellewell, Sene-Lefao, Jacks. Goals Hall 7).
Sun 22: Barrow H 3pm
Rams 18 (Tries Ryder 2, Schofield. Goals Sykes 3), Barrow 20 (Tries Stack 2, Sammut, Cresswell. Goals Sammut 2).
June
Thur 2: Halifax A 3pm
Halifax 66 (Tries Jouffret 2, Keyes 2,Walmsley 2, Tibbs 2, Murray 2, Worthington, McComb, Barber. Goals Walmsley 4, Jouffret 3, Rams 0.
Sun 5: Whitehaven H 3pm
Rams 18 (Tries Gabriel 2, Ryder. Goals Beharrell 3), Whitehaven 26 (Tries Bulman, King, Aiye, Williams. Goals Williams 5).
Sun 12: London H 3pm
Rams 18 (Tries Dixon 2, Knowles, Greensmith. Goal Beharrell), London 26 (Tries Walker 2, Macani, Foster, Hall. Goals Leyland 3).
Sun 26: Bradford A 3pm
Bradford 48 (Tries Butler 2, Millar, Kear, Gill, Crossley, Lilley, Kibula. Goals Patton 8), Rams 6 (Try Gabriel. Goals Sykes).
July
Sun 3: Halifax H 3pm
Rams 12 (Tries Turner, Greensmith. Goals Sykes 2), Halifax 38 (Tries Gee, Walmsley, Arundel, Martin, Tibbs, Kavanagh, Jouffret. Goals Keyes 5)
Sun 10: Widnes A 3pm
Widnes 20 (Tries Owens 2, Dixon, Ince. Goals Owens 2), Rams 16 (Tries Gill, Graham, Blackmore. Goals Sykes 2).
Sun 17: Leigh H 3pm
Rams 6 (Try Butterworth. Goal Sykes), Leigh 60 (Tries Reynolds 2, Inu, O'Donnell, Aekins, Stone, McDonnell, Macdonald, Charnley, Mellor, Ipape. Goals Inu 5, Reynolds 3).
Sat 23: Newcastle A 3pm
Newcastle 24 (Tries Boafo 2, Johnson, Halsall. Goals Shorrocks 2), Rams 24 (Tries Carr 2,
Sat 30: Dewsbury Rams Summer Bash at Headingley 3pm
Bulldogs 60 (Tries Campbell, Morton 2, Hooley, Leak, Morton, Manning, Buchanan, Blake. Goals Gilmore 8), Rams 6 (Try Mathiou. Goal Sykes).
August
Sun 7: York H 3pm
Rams 10 (Davies, Carr. Goal Sykes), York 22 (Tries Marsh 2, Harris, Hingano. Goals Glover 2, Harris).
Sun 14: Featherstone A 3pm
Featherstone 72 (Tries Hall 3, Briscoe 2, Springer, Kopczak, Ford, Moors, Leilua, Lineham, Eseh, Jones. Goals Hall 9, Cooper), Rams 6 (Try Tomlinson. Goal Sykes).
Sun 21: Workington A 2pm
Workington 16 (Tries Fitzsimmons, Bickerdike, Henson. Goals Forber 2), Rams 22 (Tries Kirby, Carr, Ferguson, McGowan. Goals Sykes 3).
Mon 29: Batley H 7.45pm
Rams 20 (Tries Sweeting, Butterworth, Sykes. Goals Sykes 4), Batley 22 (Tries Morton 2, Manning, Senior. Goals Gilmore 3).
September
Sun 4: Barrow A 3pm
Barrow 44 (Tries Miloudi 3, Toal 2, Sammut, Stack, Ritson. Goals Shaw 6), Rams 28 (Tries Greensmith 2, Sykes, Davies. Goals Sykes 3, Turner 3).
Fri 9: Sheffield A 7.45pm
Postponed.
Wed 14 Sheffield A 7.30pm
Sheffield 34 (Tries Welham 2, Farrell, Hodgson, Johnson, Liu. Goals Holmes 5), Rams 24 (Tries Ferguson, Knowles, Schofield, Stevens. Goals Turner 4).