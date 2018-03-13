Dewsbury Rams learn valuable French lesson

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Neil Kelly reckons his side have been taught a valuable lesson.

Rams were beaten 40-20 by high-flying visitors Toulouse Olympique in the Kingstone Press Championship two days ago.

Dewsbury's James Glover.

It was their second defeat of the season, and Kelly said: “The score slightly flatters Toulouse, but I thought they were worthy winners.”

He reflected: “We made one or two errors early in the game where, if we had done the right thing at the right time, it could have resulted in us winning by a similar margin.

“It was a good game for us because it was a tough game and they are more versed in tough games and doing the right thing for longer than we are.

“They played like we should have done. It represents the next step of improvement, to keep playing when things are not working out for us.”

Lewis Heckford.

Kelly said Dewsbury came through the encounter with no major injuries.

James Glover had a precautionary x-ray on an arm after the match, but that revealed no break.

Rams have signed Leeds-born half-back Lewis Heckford on a month’s loan from Wigan Warriors.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Stanley Rangers amateur club in Wakefield and has played for England at youth and academy level.