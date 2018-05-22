Dewsbury Rams: Dual-reg’ prop Wakeman proves driving force as Rams ‘stop the rot’

BOSS NEIL Kelly admitted to “mixed feelings” after Dewsbury Rams halted their 10-game losing run.

Rams were 14-0 ahead at half-time of their Betfred Championship fixture away to Halifax, but went two points behind late in the game before salvaging a 22-22 draw.

Shannon Wakeman.

“It was a vastly improved performance,” said Kelly.

“There were vastly more positives than negatives and if, on Sunday morning, somebody had said ‘you’ll get a draw at Halifax’, I’d have said ‘that’ll do for me’.

“We have set a benchmark now, that’s our level of performance and hopefully we can build on it from there.

“We were in a winning position, but Halifax were never going to lie down for the full-80.

Rob Worrincy.

“They got their noses in front and over the last couple of months that has been the sign for heads to drop and let the game drift out of reach, but we had the character and the players to get back up field and get the penalty to earn a draw.”

Kelly praised dual-registered Huddersfield Giants prop Shannon Wakeman.

He said: “He had an immense game and the other middle players responded well to the lift he gave them.”

James Glover will be assessed after suffering concussion and Rob Worrincy could be a doubt for Sunday’s derby against Batley Bulldogs in Blackpool due to a biceps injury.