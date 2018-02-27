Dewsbury Rams: Coach Kelly raises stakes for in-form Rams

CAUTIOUS COACH Neil Kelly insists Dewsbury Rams can’t get carried away by their positive start to the season.

Rams are fourth in the Betfred Championship after a 20-0 win over Swinton Lions two days ago.

Fit-again Dewsbury Rams playmaker, Gareth Moore. PIC: Paul Butterfield

That was their second victory in seven days, during which they scored 58 points and conceded only six.

Three wins from their opening four games – the only defeat being to leaders London Broncos – have lifted Rams ahead of big-hitters including Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh Centurions, but Kelly insisted they need to keep improving.

“Our defence is working really well,” Kelly enthused.

“But we can’t rest on the previous game, we have got to keep working at it.”

Of the performance against Swinton, Kelly added: “They are a tough side to get over the top of, but you can do that if you do the right things for long enough.

“In the first half we tried to pick up from where we left off against Rochdale, we tried to over-elaborate a bit and we forgot to go forward – we went from side to side.

“We talked about it at half-time and in the second half we did a lot better.”

Rams came through with no major new injuries and Gareth Moore (concussion) could be available for Sunday’s tough game at Barrow Raiders, who have drawn with Toronto and beaten Leigh at home this year.