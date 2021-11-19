Dean Zammit pens new deal at Hunslet after aborted debut in August

Hunslet's Dean Zammit. Picture: Hunslet RLFC.

The 28-year-old was scheduled to turn out for the first time for the Parksiders in the home Betfred League One fixture with London Skolars in mid-August.

But just two days before the match he suffered an injury to his arm while working as a roofer which left him with nerve damage from his elbow to his finger-tips. Thankfully, he has made a full recovery and is looking forward to making his long-awaited debut.

“I live in Wigan, where my partner has extended family, but my work takes me to Leeds quite often, which makes getting to training easier,” said Zammit, who has signed a one-year deal.

Dean Zammit in action for Malta. Picture: Hunslet RLFC.

“As Killer [Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw] says, there’s been a bit of a change in personnel at the South Leeds Stadium. I’m simply looking forward to helping guide the younger lads, on and off the field.”

Kilshaw added: “Dean was very unfortunate with his work injury last season, which happened as soon as we signed him and he had started to settle.

“I’m happy to give him an opportunity, and his experience will be vital with the younger members of the group.