An operational rules tribunal tonight (Wednesday) rejected Newman's appeal against a three-match suspension.

Newman received a two-game ban after being charged by the RFL's match review panel with using grade C “threatening language or body language” towards referee Tom Grant during Leeds' defeat at St Helens last month.

An extra match was added by a tribunal after Newman pleaded not guilty.

Harry Newman. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He has already missed Rhinos' wins over Hull and Castleford Tigers and will sit out this week's game in France before being available for next Thursday's home clash with Wigan Warriors.

Leeds will be missing five players through suspension on Saturday, with props Tom Holroyd, Muizz Mustapha, Zane Tetevano and Matt Prior also banned.

Prior's appeal after a two-match penalty notice for dangerous contact in last Saturday's Magic Weekend derby with Castleford was rejected by a tribunal on Tuesday.

Tetevano, Holroyd, who was playing for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration and Mustapha, in a reserves’ fixture, were all sent-off.