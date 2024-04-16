Date confirmed for France v England mid-season Tests: Featherstone Rovers included in Toulouse triple-header
The governing body today (Tuesday) confirmed the Test matches at Stade Ernest-Wallon, in Toulouse, on Saturday, June 29. There are no Betfred Super League fixtures that weekend.
The women’s international will kick off at 3.30pm local time, with the men in action at 6pm. Rovers will take on Toulouse Olympique at the same venue in the Betfred Championship that evening, with a 9pm start.
The Tests will celebrate 90 years of rugby league in France. RFL chairman Simon Johnson said: “Rugby league in France has a rich and proud history, and the men’s international side first played England in Paris in 1934. I am delighted our England sides have been invited to be part of the 90th anniversary celebrations.”
France under-19s will travel in the opposite direction three days later to take on England Academy at Warrington’s HJ Stadium on Tuesday, July 2 (7.30pm).
