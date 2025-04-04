Daryl Powell urges Wakefield Trinity to rally around Josh Rourke as he confirms fresh injury blows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daryl Powell has vowed to support Josh Rourke following two costly errors in Wakefield Trinity's Challenge Cup defeat to Leigh Leopards.

The full-back produced a strong performance in the Belle Vue tie, scoring a try that left Trinity on course for the semi-finals at 12-6.

However, his mistake from a routine kick gave Tesi Niu the opportunity to level the scores before a wayward pass laid a try on a plate for Bailey Hodgson.

"We need to look after him because he's done some great things," said Powell.

"His high ball stuff is phenomenal, he scored a try and had been great all night. This happens.

"He's still a pretty young player and we need to look after him. All players make mistakes but it's like a goalkeeper in football where it's magnified more."

Already without the likes of Max Jowitt and Jake Trueman, Trinity saw Matty Russell and Oliver Russell join the casualty list during the 20-12 defeat.

Matty Russell played through the pain but Oliver Russell was unable to continue after sustaining a broken hand.

"We were pretty busted there," said Powell.

"We lose a half and Matty Russell has broken two ribs or popped cartilage in two ribs. He had to get jabbed up at half-time.

"Olly has broken his hand. I'm presuming that's going to be a longish-term injury and we've obviously got Truey and Max missing as well. That's pretty tough for a team.

"I'm really proud of the boys and the way they're going about their work. Even with so many players missing, we're a fair challenge for teams.

"We're disappointed because we obviously want to be in the Challenge Cup but I think we proved again that we're not going to get beat easily."