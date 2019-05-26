Dane Chisholm stars against former club as Featherstone Rovers hammer Bradford Bulls

Dane Chisholm raced over for a hat-trick of tries against his former club as Featherstone Rovers won the inaugural Peter Fox Memorial Trophy with a brilliant all-round display against Bradford Bulls.

After arriving at Featherstone from the Bulls last month he has proved an inspirational figure at half-back for Rovers and came up with 22 points in a commanding 42-4 victory.

Featherstone led 10-0 at half-time after a solid display that carried on their good work from recent weeks.

After early near misses involving Dane Chisholm, Cameron King and John Davies Rovers opened the scoring as King went over under the posts for a try converted by Chisholm.

It was 10-0 on 16 minutes after great work by Chisholm in combination with Luke Briscoe saw the half-back touch down against his former club.

Bradford went close when Sam Hallas was brought down just short of the line with good defending from the home team.

Rovers then got on top again and missed a great opportunity as Brad Day’s pass went to ground after he tried to send the unmarked Josh Walters over.

More pressure was only just kept out by desperate Bulls defence on their own line and the visitors were relieved to only be 10 points down at the break.

Into the second half Bradford looked unlucky when George Flanagan had a try chalked off by referee Gareth Hewer.

It then needed good defence from Luke Cooper to deny the Bulls as he did well to smother the ball close to his own line.

The try that Bradford were now threatening came on 47 minutes when Ethan Ryan took a crossfield kick to go over for a try that went unconverted.

Strong defence prevented a further score for the visitors as they exerted more pressure before Featherstone were back on attack to earn a penalty, which was kicked by Chisholm to stretch the home lead to eight points.

That lead became 16-4 soon after when good handling released John Davies and the back rower charged over for an unconverted try.

The try of the day followed with Briscoe scoring a real beauty, powering through several tacklers to race almost the length of the field to touch down.

Chisholm was unable to add the goal, but it did not matter much as within two minutes was punching the air with delight after showing great footwork to sidestep his way over for his second try. Chisholm kicked the conversion this time to make it 26-4.

Two more points were notched by Chisholm when he kicked a penalty on 70 minutes.

Featherstone continued their good work with a further try from winger Conor Carey with Chisholm adding another goal.

They were still not done as Josh Walters latched onto Chisholm’s kick for another try three minutes from time and Chisholm himself gleefully completed his hat-trick just before the final hooter after taking an interception.

Scorers - Featherstone: Tries King, Chisholm 3, Davies, Briscoe, Carey, Walters; goals Chisholm 5. Bradford: Try Ryan.

Featherstone Rovers: Render; Briscoe, Walters, Hardcastle, Carey; Chisholm, Holmes; Wheeldon, King, Harrison, Day, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Makatoa, Cooper, Ormondroyd, Ferguson.

Bradford Bulls: Ryan; Foggin-Johnston, Minchella, Oakes, Pickersgill; Wildie, Lilley; Kirk, Hallas, Crossley, Storton, Farrell, Wood. Subs: Flanagan, Peltier, Roche, Green.

Referee: Gareth Hewer.

Half-time: 10-0.

Attendance: 2,903.