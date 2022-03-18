Cut out the cards and we’ll be fine says Castleford Tigers’ Tyla Hepi

Tigers have received six yellow cards and one red in their opening half a dozen Betfred Super League fixtures, including one of each in the 32-22 loss at Wigan Warriors yesterday.

Mahe Fonua was controversially sin-binned just before half-time for an alleged late hit on Jai Field and Tigers had Brad Martin sent-off following a high tackle on Willie Isa in the closing minutes.

Both players will have to wait until the RFL’s match review panel meets on Monday to hear if they have been charged and will miss the Betfred Challenge Cup derby at Leeds Rhinos a week today.

Castleford's Mahe Fonua reacts to being yellow carded at Wigan on Thursday. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wigan led only 10-6 at half-time, but scored two converted tries while Fonua was off the field, which effectively proved a match-winning spell.

After trailing 28-6, Tigers narrowed the gap to six points before Martin’s red card handed the initiative back to Wigan.

Two points from the subsequent penalty moved them two scores ahead and another late goal ended Tigers’ fightback, leaving them on just one win with almost a quarter of the season completed.

That victory came against Hull two weeks ago, when Tigers kept 13 men on the field throughout and reflecting on the loss at Wigan, Hepi said: “I think the boys dug deep.

Castleford Tigers' Tyla Hepi. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We were a few men down, a few cards got handed out, which seems to be a common occurrence for us lately.

“I think if we sort those out I think we are not far from turning a lot of these teams over.”

This season has seen a spate of red and yellow cards across Super League and Hepi reckons some, including the one shown to Fonua, were “questionable”.

He said: “Without going after the rule changes too much, it is just happening week on week.

Castleford Tigers' Brad Martin was sent off at Wigan. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think it [Fonua’s card] was a bit harsh, it is happening a bit too often.”

Tigers now take a break from league action for next week’s BBC-televised Cup tie and Hepi said they plan to “right some wrongs” against Leeds.

“It is a different comp’ so hopefully we can go to Headingley and come away with a win and start our Challenge Cup journey,” he said.

The New Zealander, whose father Brad Hepi also played for Castleford, is confident Tigers are strong enough, mentally and physically, to bounce back from their poor start to the campaign.

“The group is pretty good,” he said.

“There’s a lot of new faces and I think we are just taking a bit of time to gel.

“Looking back on last year, we lost a lot of leadership players and this year we’ve got a lot of new faces. I think we are building nicely.”

Hepi was among Tigers’ substitutes at Wigan.

Of his role off the bench, he said: “I just try to give the boys a little lift, whether that’s some spark in defence or some tough carries.

“That’s what I see as my job.”