Aaron Jones-Bishop is back in contention for Hunslet. Picture by Paul Johnson.

Hunslet’s three games this season - against Keighley Cougars and Siddal in the Challenge Cup and the Harry Jepson memorial Trophy derby with Leeds Rhinos - have all been at South Leeds Stadium.

The Parksiders have conceded just one try in each of those, but coach Alan Kilshaw is keen to see how his young team cope without home advantage.

“North Wales Crusaders are a team we really respect,” he said of this weekend's opponents, who are one of Hunslet’s rivals in League One.

“We are under no illusions regarding how difficult the game will be.

“It’s a good challenge for us, to see how we go without the home comforts and in a different environment.”

Charley Bodman has been included in Hunslet’s initial 21, despite also being named - alongside his Parksiders teammate Rian Rowley - in Leeds Rhinos reserves’ squad for their game against Bradford Bulls on Saturday.

Aaron Jones-Bishop could feature for the first time since being suspended for eight matches over an accusation - which Hunslet hotly contested - of biting in a game at Rochdale Hornets last July.

Jordan Syme is unavailable, but Kilshaw is happy with his options.

He said: “We are in a really fortunate position, with the majority of the squad at full fitness.

“That’s due to the work our strength and conditioning team is doing - and will continue to do - through the pre-season and beyond.

“We will look to rotate the squad a little bit as some players deserve an opportunity to play.”

With Crusaders’ regular base in Colwyn Bay unavailable, the tie will be staged at Caldy Rugby Union Club’s Paton Field in Thurstaston, on the Wirral Peninsula.

Hunslet (at North Wales) from: Watson, Reittie, Render, Mossop, Hartley, Gibbons, Mallinson, Hallas, Whiteley, Straugheir, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Berry, O’Hanlon, Stableford, Kaye, Jones-Bishop, Bodman, Paga, Moorhouse, Sanderson.

Referee: Michael Smaill (New Zealand/Leigh).

Kick-off: Saturday, 2pm.