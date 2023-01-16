Child announced his retirement last month and has now spoken of the “internal pressure” and “combative in-your-face criticism” he allegedly faced during his time in the sport.

Separately, the RFL have confirmed Ganson is not currently carrying out his role as head of match officials, though the governing body insist that is expected to be temporary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the background?

James Child was last year's Challenge Cup final referee. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Child became a full-time match official in 2010 and was in the middle for 333 Super League fixtures, as well as big games including the 2017 Grand Final and last year’s Challenge Cup decider.

Now 40, he spent 17 years as a chartered surveyor with Leeds City Council and has taken a new job as an associate director of real estate services and investment company CBRE, based in the same city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former top Super League referee, Steve Ganson has been the RFL’s head of match officials since 2016, but was absent from a recent training camp in Tenerife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RFL head of match officials Steve Ganson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands concerns have been raised over the number of departures from the match officials department in recent years and the review - instigated before Child’s comments were published - is speaking to individuals who have left the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has James Child said?

Writing in this month’s Forty20 magazine, Child referred to “the internal pressure and criticism, all the threats, swearing and shouting” associated with being a full-time match official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He claimed: “If you’ve got 26 players and 10,000 people in a stadium questioning your decisions, you’ve got to have confidence in what you are doing. If you feel as though that’s been eroded internally as well, you do start to wonder who has got your back.”

What have the RFL said about Ganson’s situation?

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the governing body confirmed: “Steve Ganson will not be carrying out his role as head of match officials at the current time, pending the completion of an internal review.

“Currently, it is expected this will be temporary and the RFL will make no further comment until that review is complete.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RFL have not commented on Child’s remarks.

Who’s in charge now?

Advertisement Hide Ad