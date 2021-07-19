One of the positives was a member of the team which lost to St Helens in last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final.

Tigers’ next fixture is against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

Clubs can apply for a postponement if they have seven or more of their 25 best-paid players ruled out as a result of Covid-19.

One of Tigers' Wembley lineup has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Warrington Wolves’ trip to Leigh Centurions, scheduled for Thursday, has become the latest Super League fixture postponed because of the pandemic.

Several Warrington players are still unavailable following positive Covid tests which led to the fixture against Hull KR being called off last week. Another case yesterday took them to a total of nine players ruled out, including one as a close contact.

This weekend’s round of matches will be the first since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Stadiums will be fully open, with no social distancing, but the RFL are encouraging supporters to be “safe and responsible”.