The 32-year-old former Milford amateur was released by Hunslet earlier this week and, as revealed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, has become Cornwall coach Neil Kelly's latest recruit.

Jones-Bishop has also played for Doncaster, Oxford and Oldham and Kelly said: “I am over the moon to have signed him.

"He is a fantastic acquisition to our squad as the wing position is now more vital in rugby league than it has ever been.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Jones-Bishop in action for Hunslet. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC

“A winger is integral to a team’s tactics and gameplay and gone are the days of a winger being a quick bloke who you gave the ball to and he would score tries.

“Aaron is an intelligent footballer and I know he can’t wait to get started.

"We share that sentiment and with Aaron looking forward to possible selection for Jamaica at the World Cup, his signing is an added bonus for us."

Kelly added: “If he goes well for Cornwall, there is a real possibility we could have our first ever international player.