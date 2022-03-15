Johnson was included in Rhinos’ starting 13 for the first time - in his fourth appearance overall - when they were crushed 31-8 by Hull at Headingley last Thursday.

The 21-year-old, who was a substitute in last month’s loss at Wigan Warriors, was drafted into the side in place of suspended captain Kruise Leeming, just 10 months after he was playing for community club Hunslet Club Parkside in the National Conference.

Johnson, who made way for Brad Dwyer after 20 minutes, was naturally thrilled to start a Betfred Super League game for the first time, but the gloss was taken off the occasion by Rhinos’ poor result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corey Johnson on the ball in last week's game. Picture by Allan Mckenzie/SWpix.com.

“I was really buzzing,” he said of his call-up.

“It’s more game time under my belt and more experience and I’ll take any opportunity I get.

“It was a tough first period, a bit of an arm wrestle.

“They got some points on the board and we went into half-time behind and it went downhill from there.”

Corey Johnson at training. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He made a comeback last year, initially with Parkside before rejoining Leeds.

Loaned out to York City Knights, he turned in some solid performances in the Championship and featured once for Leeds late in the campaign. Johnson said he is “proud” of the progress he has made.

“It was a quick transition from the time out to back playing again,” he stated.

Corey Johnson is competing with Kruise Leeming and Brad Dwyer, pictured, for one of the hooking roles at Leeds. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“It has taken me up another level and given me the love and desire back.”

Johnson’s three appearances since his return have all been in heavy defeats and he insisted the team is more important than his own performance.

“I can’t say I went well, I don’t think I’d deserve to say that,” he admitted of last week.

“It was a tough arm wrestle when I was on and I came off after they scored their first try.

“It was tough. I think the first 20 minutes could have gone either way, but we just made far too many errors and we killed ourselves.”

Coach Richard Agar will name a 21-man squad for Friday’s game at Salford Red Devils this afternoon.

Johnson said: “We were in on Friday morning. We reviewed the game and spoke about what we have to do and what we have to take into this week to be able to get the performance we want and we want to give the fans as well. We had a really big defensive day on Monday and I feel it was a really good day and the boys are raring to go on Friday.”

He insisted he is “100 per cent” sure Rhinos can put things right this week, adding: “You have to be confident in yourself and your own belief always to be able to turn things around.

“We get to go again every week and we aim to improve every week.”

Of his own goals for the rest of the year, Johnson confirmed more first-team game time is top of the list.

“Any opportunity I get is a bonus,” he said.

“I am battling with Kruise and Brad at the minute, two very, very good, experienced players.

“As long as I am pushing myself and I keep improving, I’ll be happy.”