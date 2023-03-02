News you can trust since 1890
Corey Johnson and Toby Warren among scorers as Leeds Rhinos Reserves open with big win v Bradford Bulls

First team squad member Corey Johnson was among the try scorers on his return from injury as Leeds Rhinos Reserves began their season with a 48-0 win over Bradford Bulls.

By Peter Smith
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 9:42pm

Johnson started at hooker in his first game since undergoing back surgery last autumn.

Alfie Edgell crossed twice and Riley Lumb, Johnson, Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan also touched down as Leeds powered into a 30-0 half-time lead.

Off-season signing Toby Warren began the second half scoring and Bailey Aldridge and Jack Sinfield – who booted six conversions – went over to make it 48-0 after 54 minutes but Bulls held out for the rest of the game.

Rhinos' Corey Johnson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos’ Ben Hursey was sin-binned in the first half for a high tackle.

Bailey Aldridge, seen in pre-season action against Bradford, was among the try scorers for Rhinos Reserves. Picture by Tony Johnson.
