Corey Johnson and Toby Warren among scorers as Leeds Rhinos Reserves open with big win v Bradford Bulls
First team squad member Corey Johnson was among the try scorers on his return from injury as Leeds Rhinos Reserves began their season with a 48-0 win over Bradford Bulls.
Johnson started at hooker in his first game since undergoing back surgery last autumn.
Alfie Edgell crossed twice and Riley Lumb, Johnson, Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan also touched down as Leeds powered into a 30-0 half-time lead.
Off-season signing Toby Warren began the second half scoring and Bailey Aldridge and Jack Sinfield – who booted six conversions – went over to make it 48-0 after 54 minutes but Bulls held out for the rest of the game.
Rhinos’ Ben Hursey was sin-binned in the first half for a high tackle.