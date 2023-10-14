'Consistency and integrity' boost for Super League as new Sky Sports deal sees every game covered live
The innovation is part of a new three-year deal between RL Commercial and Sky which will see all matches broadcast live.
In its statement announcing the agreement, RL Commercial confirmed: “Within the broadcaster’s investment in Super League rugby, video referees will now feature in all games, bringing increased consistency and integrity to the sport.
“As part of the agreement, RL Commercial will retain and enhance the ability to attract new viewers, with the continuation of free-to-air broadcast opportunities as well as through a dedicated Super League-owned streaming platform, [with] further details will be confirmed through the autumn.”
RL Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones hailed the new rights deal as a “significant extension which will lift [the] partnership and the Super League itself, to a new level”.
He insisted: “To have all six fixtures in every round of the men’s Super League televised will offer major new opportunities for RL Commercial and our clubs, as well as allowing supporters to watch many more matches and also making it possible for us to have video referees at all matches, a truly significant development for the Super League competition.”
Jones added: “The timing is perfect for a deal of this kind after such an exciting and competitive season underlining the genuine depth of the competition and with rugby league embarking on an exciting new era through our strategic partnership with IMG.
“Sky Sports also share our optimism about the potential for growth of the women’s and wheelchair Super Leagues in the next three years, so they also form an important part of the new deal.”
Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, insisted the broadcaster is “extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Super League and delighted to be extending our partnership beyond three decades through this agreement”.
He said: “It has been an exceptional season and we are excited that from next season every try, tackle and pass from every fixture will be shown live across Sky platforms – a first for the sport.
“Alongside our commitment to the women’s and wheelchair game, we are delighted fans will be able to enjoy the most comprehensive offering in the history of the sport.”