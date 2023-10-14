Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

'Consistency and integrity' boost for Super League as new Sky Sports deal sees every game covered live

Video referees at every game will bring “increased consistency and integrity” to Betfred Super League from next year, it has been claimed.
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Video refs will be in operation at every game from next season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Video refs will be in operation at every game from next season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Video refs will be in operation at every game from next season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The innovation is part of a new three-year deal between RL Commercial and Sky which will see all matches broadcast live.

In its statement announcing the agreement, RL Commercial confirmed: “Within the broadcaster’s investment in Super League rugby, video referees will now feature in all games, bringing increased consistency and integrity to the sport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As part of the agreement, RL Commercial will retain and enhance the ability to attract new viewers, with the continuation of free-to-air broadcast opportunities as well as through a dedicated Super League-owned streaming platform, [with] further details will be confirmed through the autumn.”

Most Popular
RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

RL Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones hailed the new rights deal as a “significant extension which will lift [the] partnership and the Super League itself, to a new level”.

He insisted: “To have all six fixtures in every round of the men’s Super League televised will offer major new opportunities for RL Commercial and our clubs, as well as allowing supporters to watch many more matches and also making it possible for us to have video referees at all matches, a truly significant development for the Super League competition.”

Jones added: “The timing is perfect for a deal of this kind after such an exciting and competitive season underlining the genuine depth of the competition and with rugby league embarking on an exciting new era through our strategic partnership with IMG.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sky Sports also share our optimism about the potential for growth of the women’s and wheelchair Super Leagues in the next three years, so they also form an important part of the new deal.”

Leeds' Brad Singleton is awarded a try by the videeo referee durting a game against Warrington in 2016. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Leeds' Brad Singleton is awarded a try by the videeo referee durting a game against Warrington in 2016. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Leeds' Brad Singleton is awarded a try by the videeo referee durting a game against Warrington in 2016. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, insisted the broadcaster is “extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Super League and delighted to be extending our partnership beyond three decades through this agreement”.

He said: “It has been an exceptional season and we are excited that from next season every try, tackle and pass from every fixture will be shown live across Sky platforms – a first for the sport.

“Alongside our commitment to the women’s and wheelchair game, we are delighted fans will be able to enjoy the most comprehensive offering in the history of the sport.”

Related topics:Super LeagueSky