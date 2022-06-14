Coach Shaun Wane’s side - including Leeds Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki - will be hoping for revenge after a narrow 26-24 defeat by All Stars last year.

All Stars’ squad features Rhinos’ Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin and Zane Tetevano.

The game kicks off at 5.45pm and is the second part of a double-header also including England Women’s World Cup warm-up against France, at 3.15pm. Admission prices start at just £20 for adults and £10 for under-16s but, for your chance to win a pair of terrace tickets, simply answer this question: Which former Leeds and Great Britain player is coach of Combined Nations All Stars?

England coach Shaun Wane. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering England RL Ticket Comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details - including a daytime telephone number - and hurry as the closing date for entries is 9am on Thursday, June 16. The first three correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets, with the winners being notified by the RFL.

Tickets will be available for collection from the stadium on Saturday. Normal National World competition rules apply.

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki is in the England squad to face the Combined All Stars in Warrington on Saturday. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.