Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specialist full-back Alfie Edgell came off the bench at centre when Paul Momirovski was hurt in last Sunday’s win at Hull FC and Smith reckons being able to slot into multiple positions is a way of breaking into the Betfred Super League squad. Lachie Miller is established as Rhinos’ first-choice full-back, but injuries in the three-quarters could open the door to some of Leeds’ rookies, including Edgell.

Smith insisted: “I see Alfie as versatile, he has played some six and plenty of one in our academy and reserves. I speak to a lot of those young kids about if they are willing and wanting to put the work into it, it is a great way to work your way into the squad, being able to play multiple positions. Rather than waiting for one bloke to be injured or to run out of form, there’s opportunities for them to play different roles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' teenage full-back Alfie Edgell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Edgell made his debut in the final game of last season and has featured three times so far in 2024, starting at full-back in the round two defeat at Hull KR. Smith added: “Alfie is willing and wanting to do whatever he can for the club.