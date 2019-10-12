Coach Adam Cuthbertson salutes Leeds Rhinos 'unbelievable' spirit after Grand Final win over Castleford Tigers

Champion coach Adam Cuthbertson. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos trailed 8-0 after only six minutes, at St Helens' TYotally Wicked Stadium, but hit back to win 20-12.

That completed a double after their Coral Challenge Cup final victory over Tigers in July.

“It wasn’t the best start we could have asked for and we spoke so much about the start,” Cuthbertson admitted.

Leeds Rhinos captain Courtney Hill. Picture by Steve Riding.

“We had a similar start last week in the semi-final, but there’s so much character from the girls.

“They’ve got this unbelievable ability to never give up.

"That shone through in that second half when we started kicking to the corners and defending our line really well.

“I’m so glad for them, they’ve worked so hard for this and deserve every bit of it.”

Sixteen-year-old winger Fran Goldthorp scored two tries in a player of the match performance.

Cuthbertson -- who has been appointed assistant-coach for England women’s forthcoming tour to Papua New Guinea next month - enthused: “She’s something else.

“She has come in midway through the season and is an absolute natural talent - she has got that athleticism you can’t coach.

“She took her moment tonight and really shone. She’s definitely one we’re going to have to keep an eye on as a rugby league community because she’s brilliant at everything - she’s brilliant at rugby union and a great cricketer.

"We need to make sure we keep her in the game because when she puts on displays like that tonight she’s a joy to watch.

"We need people coming to watch players like that to grow the game going forward.”

Tigers finished top of the table, five points clear of third-placed Leeds and beat them home and away, but boss Lindsay Anfiueld admitted last night was a repeat of the Challenge Cup final.

She said: "The first 10 minutes, they stuck to what we asked them to do.

"Fatigue set in a little bit and they just reverted back to type and started doing their own thing, which is really disappointing.