Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos beat Huddersfield Giants 18-14 at Headingley on Wednesday thanks to a late try by Blake Austin.

The touchdown came in the set after Giants prop Chris Hill had been shown a yellow card for a dangerous throw on Myler.

However, Sky TV pundit Jon Wilkin accused the Leeds full-back of “milking” the penalty and Giants coach Ian Watson called for action from the RFL’s match review panel.

Giants' Chris Hill is tackled by Brad Dwyer, left and Morgan gannon. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The panel meets after every round and has the power to suspend players they charge with misconduct.

Speaking on air, Wilkin said: “He [Myler] flicks his legs in the air and creates a dangerous situation.

“He's won his side a penalty and got a player sin-binned.

“It’s genius from Richie Myler, incredibly smart.”

Giaznts coach Ian Watson wathes his men in action against Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

And Watson was far from amused after the match.

“I don’t think he deserved a yellow card,” the Giants boss claimed.

“It’s pretty plain for everybody to see.

“Speaking generally, there’s too many players who are looking and trying to get a penalty.

Richie Myler on the attack for Rhinos against Giants. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“What's going to happen is there’s going to be a player who’s going to try and win a penalty by tipping themselves upside down, he’s going to seriously injure himself and the player involved in that tackle is going to end up having to live with that consequence if we don't get away from people looking to win penalties in ways they shouldn't be.”

Watson added: “From watching on the big screen, Chris Hill lets go of him as soon as he jumps up in the air, so for me he didn't deserve a yellow card and it’s something that needs to be looked at.”

Pressed on what should be done about “theatrics” in the game, Watson suggested: “Penalise the player who’s doing it, afterwards. Sometimes it is difficult to pick up at the time.”

He insisted: “It's something we have got to clean up as a game.

“My worry is that if something happens - and it's more when they're in a tackle and diving down on their head - if that player breaks his own neck and there's a player involved in that tackle, that's a massive consequence to live with for the rest of your life, that you were involved in that and people are basically saying it's your fault when he has not actually done anything.

"For me, Chris Hill did everything right.

“That, for me, is not a penalty, that's you putting yourself in a dangerous position and jeopardising someone else who might get banned on the back of that.

“Chris Hill didn't do anything wrong.”

Watson also suggested Leeds’ Aidan Sezer could have been sent-off, instead of sin-binned, for a tackle which led to Theo Fages leaving the field for a head injury assessment.

Fages did not return - though Watson said he passed his head test - and the Giants boss felt his side would have won if the French star had been on the field at the end of the game.

“He took a fair, hefty hit,” Watson said.

“If it’s a direct contact with the head, is that not a red card, rather than a yellow card.

“We lose Theo for the rest of the game, they get a sin-binning for 10 minutes.

“I don’t know if the balance is right there.”

Rhinos’ Blake Austin and Giants’ Joe Greenwood were also sin-binned, all in separate incidents.

Leeds coach Rohan Smith insisted: “I wouldn't have seen any of the sin bins tonight as necessary personally.”