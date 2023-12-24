Christmas quiz: only a Leeds Rhinos expert will recognise all these 19 past players
How good is your memory of former Leeds Rhinos players?
By Peter Smith
Published 24th Dec 2022, 17:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT
Only a Rhinos expert will be able to identify every face in our gallery of 19 past players from the summer era, which began in 1996. All played in Super League, but some are more well-known than others.
We’ve included the year of each player’s debut and a clue to their identity. Answers are at the end of the gallery.
1 / 4