Christmas quiz: only a Leeds Rhinos expert will recognise all these 19 past players

How good is your memory of former Leeds Rhinos players?
By Peter Smith
Published 24th Dec 2022, 17:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT

Only a Rhinos expert will be able to identify every face in our gallery of 19 past players from the summer era, which began in 1996. All played in Super League, but some are more well-known than others.

We’ve included the year of each player’s debut and a clue to their identity. Answers are at the end of the gallery.

A Kiwi who featured in Rhinos' 2007 Grand Final win.

1. Debut: 2006

A Kiwi who featured in Rhinos' 2007 Grand Final win. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A Rhinos academy product and try scorer at Wembley in 2015, he now plays for Wigan Warriors.

2. Debut: 2011

A Rhinos academy product and try scorer at Wembley in 2015, he now plays for Wigan Warriors. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
English-born, Aussie-raised winger wasn't one of Rhinos' most successful imports, but did play in a World Club Challenge.

3. Debut: 2013

English-born, Aussie-raised winger wasn't one of Rhinos' most successful imports, but did play in a World Club Challenge. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Former Man of Steel, signed from Castleford Tigers. Bonus point for his fresh-faced teammate.

4. Debut: 2002

Former Man of Steel, signed from Castleford Tigers. Bonus point for his fresh-faced teammate. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Made his last appearance this year and is now at Hull FC.

5. Debut: 2017

Made his last appearance this year and is now at Hull FC. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Veteran Aussie forward, failed to impress new coach Brian McDermott.

6. Debut: 2011

Veteran Aussie forward, failed to impress new coach Brian McDermott. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
